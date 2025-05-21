Sterlite Electric Powers Forward with Rs 7,500 Crore Orders Boost

Sterlite Electric announced on Wednesday that it has secured orders totaling Rs 7,500 crore for FY25, following impressive Rs 2,400 crore contracts in the March quarter. The orders, spanning high-performance conductors, power cables, and specialized EPC services, emphasize the company's commitment to advancing India's green energy transmission infrastructure.

The company's CEO, Reshu Madan, highlighted the strong Q4 performance and record order wins as indicators of growing demand for Sterlite's innovative and sustainable transmission solutions. The company continues to expand its presence in the Americas, EU, Africa, and the Middle East, bolstering its position as a reliable partner for utilities and industries globally.

Sterlite Electric remains committed to empowering critical power infrastructure with substantial traction in the OPGW segment and continued export momentum in key markets. With a firm presence in over 70 countries, Sterlite Electric is at the forefront of the cable conductor industry, specializing in high-performance power conductors and extra-high voltage solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)