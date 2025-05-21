Left Menu

Cybersecurity Breach at TeleMessage: A Potential Risk for U.S. Officials

A hacker breached TeleMessage, a communications service used by U.S. officials, intercepting messages of over 60 government users. Despite limited sensitivity in leaked contents, the breach raises serious questions about data security. The U.S. cyber defense agency advised users to discontinue the app without mitigation instructions from Smarsh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 15:39 IST
A hacker breach of TeleMessage, a communications platform used by key U.S. officials, led to the interception of messages from over 60 unique government users, a Reuters review reveals. This raises substantial concerns over data security within the Trump administration, as highlighted by the event involving former security adviser Mike Waltz.

While the exact contents of the TeleMessage leak remain unverified, several phone numbers were correctly linked to their owners, signifying a real threat. Some intercepted texts included logistics for senior officials' travel, while others discussed sensitive matters indirectly. Limited review indicated no chats from Waltz or other senior officials appeared compromised.

The breach prompted the U.S. cyber defense agency to recommend discontinuation of the TeleMessage app. Meanwhile, Smarsh, the parent company, has suspended its services as investigative measures continue. The incident underscores the vulnerabilities and risks attached to metadata exposed in such leaks.

