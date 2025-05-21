Red Hat Strengthens Cloud Presence with Enterprise Linux for Major Providers
Red Hat has announced optimized images of its Enterprise Linux for major clouds like AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. These offerings aim to simplify cloud migrations, enhance security, and streamline management, providing organizations with a ready-to-use, integrated platform to speed up application development and improve efficiency.
Red Hat is enhancing its cloud capabilities with new cloud-optimized images for Red Hat Enterprise Linux. The technology is now available across major platforms including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, marking a significant update with the launch of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.
These offerings are designed to streamline the deployment and management of workloads in the cloud, providing pre-tuned, ready-to-run images for an efficient start. This initiative is part of Red Hat's collaborative effort with AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft to ensure smoother workload migrations and enhanced cloud deployments.
The new cloud-centric offerings promise optimized performance, improved security, and integrated telemetry for comprehensive visibility, aiming to aid organizations in accelerating their digital transformations and achieving business goals with a more standardized and scalable cloud experience.
