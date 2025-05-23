Denmark's Stunning Upset: A Hockey Shock for the Ages
In a breathtaking match, Denmark pulled off a historic upset against Canada in the IIHF World Championship, advancing to the semi-finals. Sweden triumphed over the Czech Republic with a 5-2 victory, but the spotlight was on Denmark's dramatic win, with last-minute goals from Nikolaj Ehlers and Nick Olsesen.
Denmark delivered a historic upset in the IIHF World Championship, defeating ice hockey powerhouse Canada 2-1 and advancing to the semi-finals. This shocking result stunned fans as Denmark, trailing with less than three minutes left, scored twice to seal the victory.
Nikolaj Ehlers leveled the score with a timely equalizer, while Nick Olsesen netted the decisive winner with just 11 seconds on the clock. This defeat for Canada marks one of the most unexpected turnarounds in recent tournament history.
Meanwhile, in another fixture, Sweden secured their spot in the next round by defeating the Czech Republic 5-2, showcasing their prowess on the ice. However, it was Denmark's extraordinary triumph that captured the world's attention, reshaping the tournament landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
