Vidarbha and Punjab Storm into Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi-Finals

Vidarbha defeated Delhi by 76 runs, advancing to the Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-finals with exceptional bowling performances. Punjab also reached the semis, overpowering Madhya Pradesh by 183 runs. Notable players included Nachiket Bhute, Harsh Dubey, and Sanvir Singh, who inspired their teams to commanding victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 18:17 IST
Yash Rathod. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Vidarbha advanced to the semi-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy after a convincing 76-run victory over Delhi at Bengaluru's Centre of Excellence on Tuesday. Key bowling performances from Nachiket Bhute and Harsh Dubey helped in restricting Delhi's chase.

Delhi, having won the toss, opted to field first. Despite an early setback with Aman Mokhade departing for just six runs, Vidarbha steadied their innings through contributions from Atharva Taide and Dhruv Shorey, eventually posting a competitive 300/9 in 50 overs.

In pursuit of 301, Delhi collapsed to 80/4 and could not recover, finishing their innings at 224 all out in 45.1 overs. Bhute and Dubey were instrumental in the bowling attack that broke Delhi's resistance.

Meanwhile, Punjab crushed Madhya Pradesh by 183 runs in another quarter-final clash, driven by a stellar all-around performance. Punjab's aggressive batting display posted a towering 345/6, largely due to Prabhsimran Singh and Nehal Wadhera's formidable innings.

Madhya Pradesh struggled in their chase, crumbling under disciplined Punjab bowling led by Sanvir Singh's 3/31. Gurnoor Brar and Ramandeep Singh also chipped in with crucial wickets. Ultimately, Madhya Pradesh was all out for 162 runs, unable to challenge Punjab's commanding score.

