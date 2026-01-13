Punjab Powers into Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi-Finals with Commanding Win Over Madhya Pradesh

Punjab stormed into the semi-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy with an emphatic 183-run triumph over Madhya Pradesh in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Setting a formidable target of 347, Punjab's bowlers, led by Sanvir Singh's 3/31, restricted Madhya Pradesh to just 162 in 31.2 overs.

Madhya Pradesh faltered early in their chase, losing opener Yash Dubey for 3 to Gurnoor Brar. Brar then dismissed Dubey's partner Himanshu Mantri for 18, leaving the team struggling. Despite Shubham Sharma's brief resistance, a disciplined Punjab bowling attack dismantled the batting lineup.

With Venkatesh Iyer removed for a duck by Sanvir Singh, and Madhya Pradesh at 66/5, the game seemed out of reach. Efforts by Rajat Patidar, who struck 38, were in vain as Madhya Pradesh collapsed under pressure, handing Punjab a spot in the semi-finals.

Earlier, Punjab set a strong foundation with openers Harnoor Singh scoring 51 and captain Prabhsimran Singh hitting 88. Their efforts were bolstered by Anmolpreet Singh's 70, followed by a quickfire 56 from Nehal Wadhera. Punjab's methodical innings culminated in a daunting total of 345/6.

Despite breakthroughs by Venkatesh Iyer and Tripuresh Singh, Punjab's consistent batting display ensured they were in control throughout, making it a challenging pursuit for Madhya Pradesh. The victory propelled Punjab into the next stage of the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)