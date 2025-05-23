Left Menu

Denmark's Stunning Upset Sends Shockwaves Through IIHF World Championship

Denmark pulled off a historic upset by defeating Canada 2-1 in the IIHF World Championship. Sweden secured a 5-2 victory over the Czech Republic, while Denmark's late comeback, capped by Nick Olesen's winning goal, eliminated tournament favorites Canada, advancing the Danes to the semifinals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 02:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sweden emerged victorious with a commanding 5-2 win against the Czech Republic in the IIHF World Championship on Thursday. However, the most significant development of the day was Canada's shocking 2-1 elimination at the hands of the co-hosts, Denmark.

Denmark, trailing with just under three minutes left in the game, mounted a remarkable comeback. Nikolaj Ehlers struck first, leveling the score for Denmark, a move that intensified the match's closing moments.

The dramatic climax came with a mere 49 seconds left, as Nick Olesen scored the decisive goal, toppling the tournament favorites and securing Denmark's place in the semifinals. The unexpected victory is being hailed as one of the biggest surprises in the tournament's history.

