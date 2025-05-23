Denmark's Stunning Upset Sends Shockwaves Through IIHF World Championship
Denmark pulled off a historic upset by defeating Canada 2-1 in the IIHF World Championship. Sweden secured a 5-2 victory over the Czech Republic, while Denmark's late comeback, capped by Nick Olesen's winning goal, eliminated tournament favorites Canada, advancing the Danes to the semifinals.
Sweden emerged victorious with a commanding 5-2 win against the Czech Republic in the IIHF World Championship on Thursday. However, the most significant development of the day was Canada's shocking 2-1 elimination at the hands of the co-hosts, Denmark.
Denmark, trailing with just under three minutes left in the game, mounted a remarkable comeback. Nikolaj Ehlers struck first, leveling the score for Denmark, a move that intensified the match's closing moments.
The dramatic climax came with a mere 49 seconds left, as Nick Olesen scored the decisive goal, toppling the tournament favorites and securing Denmark's place in the semifinals. The unexpected victory is being hailed as one of the biggest surprises in the tournament's history.
(With inputs from agencies.)
