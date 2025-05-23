Left Menu

Trade Friction Sparks Innovation: Japanese Auto Supplier Kyowa's Struggle Amid U.S. Tariffs

Hiroko Suzuki steers her family’s auto-parts business, Kyowa Industrial, through the tumultuous effects of U.S. tariffs under the Trump administration. These tariffs threaten Japan's automotive industry, prompting entities like Kyowa to experiment with diversification and shift to medical devices amid evolving production demands and competitive pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 08:00 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 08:00 IST
Trade Friction Sparks Innovation: Japanese Auto Supplier Kyowa's Struggle Amid U.S. Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kyowa Industrial, a Japanese auto parts manufacturer helmed by Hiroko Suzuki, is facing the brunt of sweeping U.S. tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. Initially crafted to hit the automotive sector, these tariffs have been declared a "national crisis" by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, as they challenge Japan, the world's fourth-largest economy.

The tariffs have particularly hit smaller suppliers like Kyowa Industrial, which have traditionally relied on the auto industry. While Japan no longer dominates in global electronics, the auto industry remains crucial, and the shift towards electric vehicles is compelling companies like Kyowa to diversify into areas such as medical devices. Despite these efforts, they find these new ventures also under tariff scrutiny.

As Japanese companies grapple with this challenge, Suzuki is working with potential distributors in Asia to reduce dependency on the U.S. market. Kyowa is emblematic of an industry at a crossroads, seeking resilience amid global trade entanglements. The future of Japan's automotive sector may hinge on its ability to innovate and withstand external pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025