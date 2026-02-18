India Eyes Diversification of Crude Oil and Coking Coal Sources
India seeks to diversify its energy sources, actively looking to import high-quality coking coal from the US. The move is part of a broader strategy to secure crucial imports for economic growth, including technology components, while establishing a robust trade relationship with the US, aiming for a $500 billion trade deal.
- Country:
- India
India is making strategic moves to diversify its sources of crude oil and coking coal, with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal expressing interest in importing high-quality coking coal from the United States. This decision is part of a broader effort to secure essential imports crucial for the nation's economic growth.
The minister highlighted the potential for the US to supply goods that India urgently requires, such as Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) for Artificial Intelligence, and equipment for data centers and high-performance computing. Meanwhile, India positions itself as a competitive manufacturer of products that are less feasible for the US to produce, enhancing the bilateral trade potential.
As part of an interim trade agreement, India plans to purchase goods worth USD 500 billion from the US over the next five years. This comes as US President Donald Trump lifted tariffs on India for purchasing Russian oil. Additionally, discussions will focus on finalizing a legal text for the agreement, offering significant opportunities for Indian firms in labor-intensive goods and technology services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- US
- trade
- crude oil
- coking coal
- technology
- economic growth
- import
- trade agreement
- tariffs
ALSO READ
Embedding Legal Safeguards in AI: India's Path to Trusted Technology
Revolutionizing Indian Destination Weddings: How Technology is Transforming Venue Discovery
Katra's Cultural Renaissance: A New Era of Spiritual and Economic Growth
Pioneering the Future: Integrating Drone Technology in Engineering Education
Jammu and Kashmir's Agriculture Grants Propel Economic Growth