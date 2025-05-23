Hong Kong Stocks Surge Amid Listing Revival and Trade Easing

In a significant boost to investor confidence, Hong Kong stocks surged on Friday, set for a sixth straight week of gains. Renewed momentum in the listing market and easing Sino-U.S. trade tensions played a pivotal role in this upward trend.

The Hang Seng Index rose by 0.6% on the day, and is up 1.4% for the week, reflecting strong performances in both listings and corporate earnings. China's CSI300 Index and Shanghai Composite Index also posted gains, climbing 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively.

Notable market movements included a strong debut by battery manufacturer CATL, raising $4.6 billion, and Jiangsu Hengrui's pharma share price soaring over 30%. The automotive sector received a boost as BYD outperformed Tesla in European EV sales, pushing both its and Li Auto's shares higher.

