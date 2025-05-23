Left Menu

Firstsource and Sanas: Revolutionizing Global Communication with AI

Firstsource Solutions Limited, a global leader in transformational solutions, partners with Sanas to integrate AI-driven Real-Time Accent Translation technology. This collaboration aims to enhance customer experiences by eliminating language barriers, improving agent productivity, and enabling clearer global communication without the need for hardware changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-05-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 11:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Firstsource Solutions Limited, a leading global provider of transformational solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Sanas, the provider of the world's first real-time speech understanding platform. This collaboration marks an advancement in enhancing customer conversations through AI-powered technologies.

The integration of Sanas' Real-Time Accent Translation technology aligns with Firstsource's innovative UnBPO™ philosophy, aiming to improve customer experiences by removing accent and language barriers. This strategic move is expected to enhance clarity and reduce cognitive strain for agents, thus facilitating more effective connections with global customers.

As the AI technology gains traction, early adopters report significant ROI improvements in customer experience metrics. This industry-agnostic technology has shown performance improvements in other enterprises, positioning Firstsource at the forefront of the evolving future of work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

