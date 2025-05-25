Left Menu

Airtel Leads Telecom Unity Against Digital Fraud

Airtel has proposed a collaborative industry effort with Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea to combat telecom fraud and scams in India. The initiative, endorsed by data showing millions in financial losses, seeks real-time fraud intelligence sharing and cross-network coordination to protect vulnerable consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 16:41 IST
In a bold move to counter escalating digital fraud in India's telecom sector, Airtel has communicated with government and regulator Trai about rallying industry giants, including Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea, for a joint anti-fraud initiative. The aggressive approach follows data showing over 1.7 million cybercrime complaints and significant financial losses across the nation.

The new initiative aims to address the cunning tactics employed by modern cybercriminals, such as phishing links and fake loan offers, which have resulted in a surge of digital fraud. Airtel plans to establish a unified industry action to prevent these sophisticated schemes by enhancing real-time fraud intelligence sharing and cross-network coordination.

Airtel Vice Chairman Gopal Vittal is set to inform customers about ongoing and upcoming measures, including an AI-powered solution to detect spam calls and block suspicious links across various platforms. Vittal stresses that the telecom ecosystem must evolve continuously to outpace fraudsters who have expanded their tactics beyond traditional methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

