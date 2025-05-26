Government Launches AI Training to Boost Productivity in Public Sector

The New Zealand Government is taking a bold step toward modernising its public service with the launch of new artificial intelligence (AI) training programmes aimed at enhancing decision-making, productivity, and service delivery. Judith Collins, Minister for Digitising Government and Public Service, has unveiled two targeted initiatives to equip public servants with the knowledge and tools necessary to use AI safely and effectively.

Driving Transformation Through AI

“Across the public sector, AI offers a real opportunity to improve decision-making and deliver better outcomes for New Zealanders,” said Minister Collins. She emphasised that these training efforts are crucial to encouraging public service leaders to embrace AI technology and integrate it into their daily operations.

Developed in partnership between the Government Chief Digital Officer (GCDO) and the Leadership Development Centre (LDC) of the Public Service Commission, the programmes are structured to meet the diverse learning needs of senior leaders and general public service staff alike.

Two-Tiered Training Approach

The new AI training rollout comprises two core programmes:

AI Masterclass Series for Senior Leaders This three-part masterclass aims to deepen senior leadership’s understanding of AI's potential and equip them with the skills to lead digital transformation within their agencies. The sessions will cover fundamental AI concepts, ethical considerations, governance frameworks, and strategic applications relevant to public sector decision-making. AI Foundational Development Programme for General Staff Starting 26 May and running until 30 June, this five-week online course targets general public service staff across multiple government agencies. The pilot group includes approximately 50 participants from 10 different agencies. The course introduces foundational AI knowledge, guiding participants through the basics of machine learning, automation, data ethics, and AI risk management. A key feature of the foundational course is its practical focus. Participants will not only learn theoretical aspects but will also be encouraged to develop and present ideas for AI applications tailored to their respective agencies. These projects aim to create a pipeline of real-world use cases that could enhance cost efficiency, productivity, and user experience across the public service.

Scaling and Future Access

Both training programmes are designed for scalability. Following the pilot phase, the Foundational Development Programme will be repeated throughout the year, with materials to be made publicly available via the LDC’s Public Service Core Learning Hub. This ensures that knowledge gained will be accessible to a broader range of public servants over time.

The Ministry also intends to update and refine the courses based on participant feedback, evolving technological developments, and the specific needs of different departments.

Encouraging Responsible AI Use

Minister Collins underscored the importance of safe, ethical, and transparent use of AI in public service settings.

“We are building the digital confidence of our workforce while ensuring responsible use of emerging technologies,” she said. “This initiative will enable greater use of AI in the public service, enhancing both the speed and quality of service delivery for Kiwis.”

The training initiative reflects a broader commitment by the Government to digitisation, innovation, and transformation within the public service. It aligns with global trends where governments are leveraging AI to improve policy outcomes, streamline processes, and enhance citizen engagement.

Promising Results Already Emerging

Some government agencies in New Zealand are already piloting AI-based tools to improve service responsiveness and efficiency. From automating form processing to enhancing data analytics for policy development, the results have been encouraging. The new training programmes are expected to accelerate this momentum and lead to more cohesive and scalable AI integration across departments.

By investing in AI capability development, the Government is not only fostering a culture of innovation but also ensuring public servants are well-prepared to navigate the ethical and operational challenges that come with AI deployment.

“This is not just about technology—it’s about people and processes,” Minister Collins concluded. “Our public service must be future-ready, and this training is a critical part of that journey.”