Euro Rises as Trump's Trade U-turn Boosts Market Sentiment
The Euro hit a one-month high against the dollar after Trump postponed imposing 50% EU tariffs, causing investors to lose interest in U.S. assets. This move, along with potential changes in U.S. fiscal policy, has stirred market sentiment, hinting at a prolonged decline of the dollar.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:12 IST
The euro experienced a significant uptick against the U.S. dollar as markets reacted positively to President Donald Trump's unexpected decision to delay the imposition of substantial tariffs on European Union imports.
Analysts noted that the postponement, coupled with Trump's fiscal policy shifts, discouraged investors from acquiring U.S. assets, contributing to a broader decline of the dollar.
Market watchers expressed skepticism about the durability of these trade policy adjustments, highlighting that negotiations remain fluid and economic uncertainties persist.
(With inputs from agencies.)
