Left Menu

Euro Rises as Trump's Trade U-turn Boosts Market Sentiment

The Euro hit a one-month high against the dollar after Trump postponed imposing 50% EU tariffs, causing investors to lose interest in U.S. assets. This move, along with potential changes in U.S. fiscal policy, has stirred market sentiment, hinting at a prolonged decline of the dollar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:12 IST
Euro Rises as Trump's Trade U-turn Boosts Market Sentiment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The euro experienced a significant uptick against the U.S. dollar as markets reacted positively to President Donald Trump's unexpected decision to delay the imposition of substantial tariffs on European Union imports.

Analysts noted that the postponement, coupled with Trump's fiscal policy shifts, discouraged investors from acquiring U.S. assets, contributing to a broader decline of the dollar.

Market watchers expressed skepticism about the durability of these trade policy adjustments, highlighting that negotiations remain fluid and economic uncertainties persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025