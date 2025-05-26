Euro Rises as Trump's Trade U-turn Boosts Market Sentiment

The euro experienced a significant uptick against the U.S. dollar as markets reacted positively to President Donald Trump's unexpected decision to delay the imposition of substantial tariffs on European Union imports.

Analysts noted that the postponement, coupled with Trump's fiscal policy shifts, discouraged investors from acquiring U.S. assets, contributing to a broader decline of the dollar.

Market watchers expressed skepticism about the durability of these trade policy adjustments, highlighting that negotiations remain fluid and economic uncertainties persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)