India's PC Market Surges: A Tech Revolution Unfolds

India's PC market saw a growth of 8.1% reaching 3.3 million units in Q1 2025, propelled by Republic Day sales. HP leads with 29.1% market share; Lenovo gained 34.8%, holding 18.9% market share. Gaming and AI PCs drive consumer growth amid increased enterprise demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 19:06 IST
India's personal computer market experienced significant growth, expanding by 8.1% to 3.3 million units in the first quarter of 2025, according to market research firm IDC. This surge was primarily driven by Republic Day sales and an aggressive shipment push across sales channels.

HP continues to dominate the market with a 29.1% share, while Lenovo achieved the highest growth at 34.8% year-on-year, capturing an 18.9% market share. Dell's shipments declined by 3.4% year-on-year, securing a 15.6% share. Acer and Asus showed modest growth with market shares of 15.4% and 6%, respectively.

Despite strong shipments signaling positive market momentum, channel inventory levels remain high. The e-tail channel rose by 21.9%, while the commercial segment grew 7.5% due to enterprise demand. AI PCs emerged as a key trend as organizations integrate them to boost productivity and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

