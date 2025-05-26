India's PC Market Surges: A Tech Revolution Unfolds

India's personal computer market experienced significant growth, expanding by 8.1% to 3.3 million units in the first quarter of 2025, according to market research firm IDC. This surge was primarily driven by Republic Day sales and an aggressive shipment push across sales channels.

HP continues to dominate the market with a 29.1% share, while Lenovo achieved the highest growth at 34.8% year-on-year, capturing an 18.9% market share. Dell's shipments declined by 3.4% year-on-year, securing a 15.6% share. Acer and Asus showed modest growth with market shares of 15.4% and 6%, respectively.

Despite strong shipments signaling positive market momentum, channel inventory levels remain high. The e-tail channel rose by 21.9%, while the commercial segment grew 7.5% due to enterprise demand. AI PCs emerged as a key trend as organizations integrate them to boost productivity and security.

