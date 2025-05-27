Vertoz Limited: A New Era of MadTech and CloudTech Excellence
Vertoz Limited unveiled its Q4 FY2025 results, showcasing a substantial 43% growth in revenue and an 86% surge in EBITDA year-over-year. The company has transitioned from advertising to becoming a global technology leader in MadTech and CloudTech, aiming to bolster India's digital standing internationally.
Vertoz Limited, a pioneering force in MadTech and CloudTech, reported impressive financial results for Q4 FY2025, highlighting a 43% year-over-year increase in revenue from operations and an 86% rise in EBITDA.
Driven by a relentless focus on innovation and growth, the company reported annual revenues of Rs. 255.20 crore, marking a 64% boost from the previous year, while its EBITDA jumped by 70% to Rs. 36.44 crore. Vertoz's transition from an advertising-centric firm to a global technology powerhouse underscores its commitment to maintaining India's digital prominence.
Director Ashish Shah emphasized the company's transformation, stating that Vertoz's journey is not just financially rewarding but is part of a larger mission to expand global presence and innovate the future of the advertisement and technology industries.
