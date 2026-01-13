Left Menu

ICICI Prudential's Financial Performance: A Mixed Bag of Growth

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance showed a notable growth of 19.6% in profit after tax, reaching Rs 390 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Despite a decline in net premium income, the company's New Business Sum Assured saw significant year-on-year growth, underlining robust market confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 17:47 IST
  • India

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company reported a significant 19.6% increase in profit after tax, totaling Rs 390 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. This shows a strong financial performance compared to the Rs 326 crore recorded in the same period of FY25.

However, the company faced a decline in its net premium income, which fell to Rs 11,809 crore from Rs 12,261 crore during the previous year. Despite this drop, the company showcased resilience with its New Business Sum Assured (NBSA) metrics, which rose by 15.5% year-on-year, reaching Rs 3.39 lakh crore.

Further enhancing its growth story, the retail NBSA surged by 51.6% year-on-year to Rs 1.24 lakh crore. The company's robust performance is further highlighted by its assets under management amounting to Rs 3.31 lakh crore as of December 31, 2025, demonstrating sustained investor trust and market strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

