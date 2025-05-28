TCS Envisions AI as a Civilisational Shift, Not Just a Tech Cycle

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services company, perceives generative artificial intelligence (AI) as a transformative shift across industries, rather than just another technological trend.

The company's chairman, N Chandrasekaran, outlined plans to integrate AI agents in collaboration with human employees to harness the benefits of a "human+AI" model. TCS aims to establish a leading AI workforce by 2025 using the Gen AI platform 'TCS Wisdomnext.'

TCS is set to invest in AI data centers, cloud infrastructure, and forge alliances with hardware providers and innovators. Chief Executive K Krithivasan noted the growing client focus on AI-driven efficiency and TCS's role in facilitating this transformation with dedicated AI solutions and expertise.