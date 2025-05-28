Frinks AI: Revolutionizing Manufacturing with Vision AI
Frinks AI, founded by IIT Hyderabad alumni, has secured $5.4 million in a Pre-Series A round, totaling $6.25 million in funding. The company aims to revolutionize manufacturing with Vision AI systems that enhance quality control. Key industry leaders back Frinks AI, supporting manufacturing transformation globally.
- Country:
- India
Frinks AI, a Bangalore-based deep-tech startup founded by IIT Hyderabad alumni, has successfully secured $5.4 million in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Prime Venture Partners. This brings the total funding to an impressive $6.25 million. The company is focused on revolutionizing quality control in manufacturing through next-generation Vision AI systems.
This funding round also witnessed participation from existing investor Chiratae Ventures, along with Navam Capital and Zen Technologies' Founder, Ashok Atluri. Notably, industry leaders such as former TCS MD & CEO Mr. S Ramadorai, former Tata Motors Executive Director Dr. V Sumantran, and others continue to strategically back Frinks AI.
Founded by Aditya Agrawal, Dharmagya Sharma, and Subhra S. Bhattacherjee, Frinks AI has emerged from research labs at IIT Hyderabad into a transformative industrial AI force. With its Vision AI platform, manufacturers across multiple sectors are experiencing significant efficiency gains and improved product quality.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Biryani Blues Secures USD 5 Million Funding for Rapid Expansion
Harvard's Federal Funding Slashed Amid Anti-Semitism Claims
Harvard Under Siege: Trump's Bold Funding Cuts and the Battle for Campus Ideals
States Challenge Trump's Federal Funding Strategy
U.S. Drug Overdose Deaths Plummet to Lowest Since 2019, Experts Caution Over Funding Cuts