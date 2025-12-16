Shiromani Akali Dal Criticizes Proposed Funding Changes to MGNREGS
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has criticized the Union government's proposed 60:40 funding ratio between the Centre and states for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). SAD argues that this change undermines the scheme's ability to provide crucial employment support to rural areas, particularly affecting agrarian states like Punjab.
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has voiced strong opposition to the Union government's proposal to alter the funding framework of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). The new proposal suggests a 60:40 cost-sharing ratio between the Centre and the states, which SAD deems fundamentally unacceptable.
In a statement released Tuesday, SAD, led by Sukhbir Singh Badal, argued that the proposed ratio would dilute the scheme's core purpose of providing guaranteed wage employment in rural areas and defeat its primary objective of livelihood security. The party emphasized that this shift in funding responsibility threatens universal accessibility and is at odds with the cooperative federalism model.
The party further highlighted that states like Punjab, with significant rural populations and an agrarian economy, would face added financial strain. SAD urged the Centre to reconsider the proposal to ensure the program remains effective in combating rural poverty and unemployment.
