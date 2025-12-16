Left Menu

Shiromani Akali Dal Criticizes Proposed Funding Changes to MGNREGS

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has criticized the Union government's proposed 60:40 funding ratio between the Centre and states for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). SAD argues that this change undermines the scheme's ability to provide crucial employment support to rural areas, particularly affecting agrarian states like Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-12-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 22:46 IST
Shiromani Akali Dal Criticizes Proposed Funding Changes to MGNREGS
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has voiced strong opposition to the Union government's proposal to alter the funding framework of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). The new proposal suggests a 60:40 cost-sharing ratio between the Centre and the states, which SAD deems fundamentally unacceptable.

In a statement released Tuesday, SAD, led by Sukhbir Singh Badal, argued that the proposed ratio would dilute the scheme's core purpose of providing guaranteed wage employment in rural areas and defeat its primary objective of livelihood security. The party emphasized that this shift in funding responsibility threatens universal accessibility and is at odds with the cooperative federalism model.

The party further highlighted that states like Punjab, with significant rural populations and an agrarian economy, would face added financial strain. SAD urged the Centre to reconsider the proposal to ensure the program remains effective in combating rural poverty and unemployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025