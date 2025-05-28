Robinhood Expands UK Presence with Sophisticated Trading Platform

Robinhood, the U.S.-based online brokerage, announced on Wednesday its expansion into the UK market with its desktop trading platform, a bid to attract retail investors seeking more advanced tools.

Initially rolled out for U.S. customers months prior, this platform, known as 'Robinhood Legend,' allows traders to customize their workspace effectively, facilitating simultaneous monitoring of multiple charts and quicker execution of trades.

As retail investors increasingly view trading as more than a hobby, companies like Robinhood are enhancing their offerings with features traditionally reserved for advanced users. This strategic expansion equips Robinhood to better weather fluctuations in the trading market, while also integrating broader financial services like wealth management and private banking into its ecosystem.

