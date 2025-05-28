Left Menu

Amazon and Stellantis Part Ways on In-Car Software Initiative

Amazon and Stellantis are ending their collaboration on the SmartCockpit in-car software project. Initially aimed at enhancing vehicle technology by personalizing driver experiences, the project will not continue. Both companies decided to shift focus towards solutions providing better value to customers, aligning with their evolving strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:03 IST
Amazon and Stellantis Part Ways on In-Car Software Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amazon and Stellantis have decided to wind down their collaborative SmartCockpit project, which sought to revolutionize in-car software technology. The initiative aimed to enhance driving experiences with personalized settings and home automation features, aiming to compete with companies like Tesla.

The break comes as CEO changes and declining stock plagued Stellantis. Both entities aim to refocus on projects that align more closely with their evolving strategies. Despite the conclusion of this specific collaboration, Amazon's cloud services will continue to support Stellantis's vehicle data needs.

Stellantis may explore other platforms, such as Google's Android, for its software needs. Meanwhile, most of Amazon's Digital Cabin team members have been reassigned or left the company, signaling a shift in priorities for both firms.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025