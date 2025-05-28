Amazon and Stellantis Part Ways on In-Car Software Initiative

Amazon and Stellantis have decided to wind down their collaborative SmartCockpit project, which sought to revolutionize in-car software technology. The initiative aimed to enhance driving experiences with personalized settings and home automation features, aiming to compete with companies like Tesla.

The break comes as CEO changes and declining stock plagued Stellantis. Both entities aim to refocus on projects that align more closely with their evolving strategies. Despite the conclusion of this specific collaboration, Amazon's cloud services will continue to support Stellantis's vehicle data needs.

Stellantis may explore other platforms, such as Google's Android, for its software needs. Meanwhile, most of Amazon's Digital Cabin team members have been reassigned or left the company, signaling a shift in priorities for both firms.