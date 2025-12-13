Humanoid Robots: Silicon Valley's New Frontier

The commercial surge in artificial intelligence has reignited Silicon Valley's interest in humanoid robots. A summit hosted by Modar Alaoui in Mountain View gathered over 2,000 experts, including top engineers, to debate the future and potential of robots that can mimic human behavior.

China is making strides with government support for robot development, leading to more companies investing in humanoid technologies compared to North America. Despite enthusiasm, industry insiders remain skeptical about the widespread adoption of truly humanlike robots.

Key figures like robotics pioneer Rodney Brooks express doubts about the dexterity of current humanoids. Meanwhile, investments in startups like Tesla's Optimus indicate growing momentum in transforming robotics into an integral part of daily and workplace activities.

