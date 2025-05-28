Left Menu

SolarEdge Amplifies Indian Solar Ambitions with New R&D Hub

SolarEdge Technologies has launched a new R&D and Technology Center in Bengaluru, strengthening its commitment to the Indian solar market. The facility will enhance research, product development, and technical operations, while also serving as a hub for collaboration with local partners and addressing the region's unique solar needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-05-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

SolarEdge Technologies has made a significant stride in the Indian solar sector by opening a state-of-the-art R&D and Technology Center in Bengaluru, the company announced on Wednesday. This new facility underlines SolarEdge's strategic investment in the rapidly expanding Indian market.

The newly inaugurated center is equipped to support advanced research, product development, and technical operations, thereby boosting SolarEdge's capabilities to meet the demands of India's growing photovoltaic landscape. It aims to bolster local expertise, with expanded engineering and support teams.

According to Sanjay Puri, Country Manager of SolarEdge India, India remains one of the most promising solar markets globally. The new center is not just an infrastructure investment but also a pivotal move to drive solar innovation and growth in the region. Established in 2017, SolarEdge's Indian office will continue to evolve as a collaborative hub for local partners, distributors, and customers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

