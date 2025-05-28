Left Menu

Apollo Micro Systems Secures Major Export Order

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd has received a USD 13.36 million export order for developing an advanced avionics system for civil and military aircraft. Due to the sensitive nature of the project, specific technical details are covered by a Non-Disclosure Agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:54 IST
Apollo Micro Systems Secures Major Export Order
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, based in Hyderabad, announced a significant achievement on Wednesday. The company has secured an export order valued at USD 13.36 million.

This order involves the development of an advanced avionics system designed for both civil and military aircraft applications. The sensitive nature of the project means that specific details are protected by a Non-Disclosure Agreement.

AMSL, known for its technology-based solutions across sectors such as infrastructure, transportation, and defense, must maintain confidentiality per the agreement terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025