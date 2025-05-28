Apollo Micro Systems Secures Major Export Order
Apollo Micro Systems Ltd has received a USD 13.36 million export order for developing an advanced avionics system for civil and military aircraft. Due to the sensitive nature of the project, specific technical details are covered by a Non-Disclosure Agreement.
Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, based in Hyderabad, announced a significant achievement on Wednesday. The company has secured an export order valued at USD 13.36 million.
This order involves the development of an advanced avionics system designed for both civil and military aircraft applications. The sensitive nature of the project means that specific details are protected by a Non-Disclosure Agreement.
AMSL, known for its technology-based solutions across sectors such as infrastructure, transportation, and defense, must maintain confidentiality per the agreement terms.
