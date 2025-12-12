Messi's Grand Kickoff: Football Meets Politics in Hyderabad

Lionel Messi will grace Hyderabad's RGI Cricket Stadium for a captivating exhibition football match against a team led by Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Fans eagerly anticipate a thrilling penalty shootout, showcasing Messi's legendary skills.

Parvathi Reddy, an advisor to the event, said that the match between Singareni RR9 and Aparna-Messi All Stars will see Messi participating in a dramatic penalty showcase. Enthusiasts have spent Rs 10 lakh for a photo op with Messi, with proceeds aiding a youth football clinic.

This sporting spectacle has also sparked political controversy. BJP workers accuse CM Revanth Reddy of improperly using public funds, allegedly spending Rs 100 crore for this international event. Spectators are advised to use public transportation to manage anticipated crowds.

