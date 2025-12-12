Messi's Grand Kickoff: Football Meets Politics in Hyderabad
Lionel Messi is set to take part in a friendly football match at Hyderabad's RGI Cricket Stadium against Telangana's CM A Revanth Reddy's team. The event promises a penalty shootout, a football clinic, and has sparked political controversy over alleged misuse of public funds.
- Country:
- India
Lionel Messi will grace Hyderabad's RGI Cricket Stadium for a captivating exhibition football match against a team led by Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Fans eagerly anticipate a thrilling penalty shootout, showcasing Messi's legendary skills.
Parvathi Reddy, an advisor to the event, said that the match between Singareni RR9 and Aparna-Messi All Stars will see Messi participating in a dramatic penalty showcase. Enthusiasts have spent Rs 10 lakh for a photo op with Messi, with proceeds aiding a youth football clinic.
This sporting spectacle has also sparked political controversy. BJP workers accuse CM Revanth Reddy of improperly using public funds, allegedly spending Rs 100 crore for this international event. Spectators are advised to use public transportation to manage anticipated crowds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
