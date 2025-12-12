Left Menu

Hyderabad Shines as Cricket Stars Falter in Super League Matches

Despite having star players, Mumbai and Andhra fell short in their Super League matches. Hyderabad, led by Mohammad Siraj, won convincingly against Mumbai, while Madhya Pradesh overcame Andhra's Nitish Kumar Reddy. In another match, Salil Arora's impressive century wasn't enough as Punjab lost to Jharkhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:28 IST
Hyderabad Shines as Cricket Stars Falter in Super League Matches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the Super League matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Hyderabad emerged victorious over Mumbai, despite the latter's lineup of star players. Hyderabad's decisive nine-wicket win was powered by a formidable performance from Mohammad Siraj, who took three crucial wickets.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh outplayed Andhra in a close contest, overcoming a promising all-round display from Nitish Kumar Reddy. Despite Reddy's hat-trick, Andhra couldn't defend their low total of 112 runs.

In another thrilling encounter, Salil Arora's rapid 125-run innings for Punjab was overshadowed by Jharkhand's powerful batting response, led by Kumar Kushagra and Ishan Kishan, securing a six-wicket victory for Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025