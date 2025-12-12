Hyderabad Shines as Cricket Stars Falter in Super League Matches

In the Super League matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Hyderabad emerged victorious over Mumbai, despite the latter's lineup of star players. Hyderabad's decisive nine-wicket win was powered by a formidable performance from Mohammad Siraj, who took three crucial wickets.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh outplayed Andhra in a close contest, overcoming a promising all-round display from Nitish Kumar Reddy. Despite Reddy's hat-trick, Andhra couldn't defend their low total of 112 runs.

In another thrilling encounter, Salil Arora's rapid 125-run innings for Punjab was overshadowed by Jharkhand's powerful batting response, led by Kumar Kushagra and Ishan Kishan, securing a six-wicket victory for Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)