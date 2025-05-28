Warren Pushes for Competitive AI Practices Amid Musk's Expansion

In a fresh demand for transparency, Senator Elizabeth Warren urged the U.S. Department of Defense to prioritize competitive AI contracting practices in a letter seen by Reuters. The appeal comes as Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok gains traction within federal government frameworks.

Warren's letter, addressing Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, emphasizes the risks of consolidating AI contracts, which could lead to inflated costs and reduced innovation. The senator, a key figure on the Senate Armed Services Committee, expects a DoD response by June 11, outlining their AI procurement strategies.

The letter highlights concerns over potential misuse of government data for commercial AI training, and while the Department of Defense remains unresponsive, Warren's collaboration with Senator Schmitt seeks legislative solutions to ensure AI market competitiveness within national security sectors.

