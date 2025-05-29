U.S. Tightens Export Restrictions on Key Products to China

The United States has announced sweeping new export restrictions affecting goods destined for China, aiming to tighten control over critical sectors like semiconductors and aviation. This U.S. initiative is likely to escalate ongoing tensions with Beijing, say insiders familiar with the development.

These targeted restrictions predominantly impact the supply of design software, chemicals, and machine tools essential for semiconductor manufacturing. Companies have reportedly been receiving notifications from the U.S. Department of Commerce about the license changes affecting their operations.

Despite the heightened restrictions, the U.S. Commerce Department will process licensing on a case-by-case basis, indicating a tailored approach rather than an outright ban. This move could also be perceived as a strategic leverage point in the broader context of U.S.-China trade discussions.

