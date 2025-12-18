Lupin Expands Gastroenterology Reach with International Licensing Agreement
Lupin Ltd has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Neopharmed Gentili for rights to the Plasil brand in the Philippines and Brazil. This will enhance Lupin's gastroenterology offerings and expand its market presence. Production and quality assurance will be closely managed to ensure global standards.
Pharmaceutical giant Lupin Ltd announced on Thursday that its subsidiaries in the Philippines and Brazil have inked an exclusive licensing deal with Italian company Neopharmed Gentili S.p.A. The agreement grants marketing and promotional rights for the gastroenterology brand, Plasil, marking a significant expansion in emerging markets.
The strategic alliance aims to bolster Lupin's gastroenterology portfolio and enhance its foothold in these regions, according to a regulatory filing. Plasil is primarily used for the treatment of nausea, vomiting, and motility disorders. Under the new agreement, Neopharmed will manage product supply in the Philippines, ensuring rigorous adherence to global quality standards.
In Brazil, the production of Plasil is set to be transitioned to Lupin's subsidiary Medquimica's manufacturing facility. Lupin's extensive local presence and regulatory acumen, combined with Neopharmed's robust distribution capabilities, promise to broaden patient access and improve health outcomes, said Fabrice Egros, Lupin's President of Corporate Development. Neopharmed's Matteo Meazzini emphasized the partnership's role in extending the company's international reach.
