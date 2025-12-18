Left Menu

Lupin Expands Gastroenterology Reach with International Licensing Agreement

Lupin Ltd has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Neopharmed Gentili for rights to the Plasil brand in the Philippines and Brazil. This will enhance Lupin's gastroenterology offerings and expand its market presence. Production and quality assurance will be closely managed to ensure global standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 17:03 IST
Lupin Expands Gastroenterology Reach with International Licensing Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pharmaceutical giant Lupin Ltd announced on Thursday that its subsidiaries in the Philippines and Brazil have inked an exclusive licensing deal with Italian company Neopharmed Gentili S.p.A. The agreement grants marketing and promotional rights for the gastroenterology brand, Plasil, marking a significant expansion in emerging markets.

The strategic alliance aims to bolster Lupin's gastroenterology portfolio and enhance its foothold in these regions, according to a regulatory filing. Plasil is primarily used for the treatment of nausea, vomiting, and motility disorders. Under the new agreement, Neopharmed will manage product supply in the Philippines, ensuring rigorous adherence to global quality standards.

In Brazil, the production of Plasil is set to be transitioned to Lupin's subsidiary Medquimica's manufacturing facility. Lupin's extensive local presence and regulatory acumen, combined with Neopharmed's robust distribution capabilities, promise to broaden patient access and improve health outcomes, said Fabrice Egros, Lupin's President of Corporate Development. Neopharmed's Matteo Meazzini emphasized the partnership's role in extending the company's international reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025