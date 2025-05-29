Hitachi India Accelerates Growth with New Leadership
Hitachi India announces the appointment of N Venu as its new Managing Director, aiming to expand its digital and operational technology footprint. The move follows Dr. Bharat Kaushal's elevation to Executive Chairman as Hitachi strives to be a global solutions hub with its Inspire 2027 plan.
- Country:
- India
Hitachi India Pvt. Ltd. has introduced a new chapter in its growth journey by appointing Mr. N Venu as the Managing Director. This strategic leadership change aims to bolster Hitachi's business operations in India under the expansive Inspire 2027 framework.
N Venu will play a pivotal role in integrating digital and operational technologies and expanding Hitachi's Lumada business, while ensuring synergy among 28 Hitachi group companies in India. Venu brings his extensive experience from managing Hitachi Energy India Limited and offers a promising outlook for the region.
The appointment aligns with Dr. Bharat Kaushal's transition to Executive Chairman, further demonstrating Hitachi's commitment to India as a vital component of its global ecosystem. Hitachi's legacy in India is poised for a digital-centric evolution, offering enhanced solutions in energy, industry, and connectivity.
ALSO READ
Logged Out: How Women Are Missing from Latin America’s Digital Transformation
NextEra: Pioneering Saudi Arabia's Digital Transformation
Sharjah Paves the Way for Digital Transformation on World Telecom Day
Digital Transformation: The New Determinant of National Strength
Nagaland's Innovation NE Week 2025: A Hub for Digital Transformation