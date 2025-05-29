Hitachi India Accelerates Growth with New Leadership

Hitachi India Pvt. Ltd. has introduced a new chapter in its growth journey by appointing Mr. N Venu as the Managing Director. This strategic leadership change aims to bolster Hitachi's business operations in India under the expansive Inspire 2027 framework.

N Venu will play a pivotal role in integrating digital and operational technologies and expanding Hitachi's Lumada business, while ensuring synergy among 28 Hitachi group companies in India. Venu brings his extensive experience from managing Hitachi Energy India Limited and offers a promising outlook for the region.

The appointment aligns with Dr. Bharat Kaushal's transition to Executive Chairman, further demonstrating Hitachi's commitment to India as a vital component of its global ecosystem. Hitachi's legacy in India is poised for a digital-centric evolution, offering enhanced solutions in energy, industry, and connectivity.