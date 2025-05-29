India's Semiconductor Surge: Challenging China's Dominance
India is poised to challenge China's semiconductor dominance, with 20% of world design talent in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune. Despite China’s 65% projected market share by 2030 in defense electronics, India's skilled workforce and historical R&D investments provide a competitive edge. Domestic support is crucial for maximizing potential.
India is emerging as a formidable competitor in the global semiconductor industry, with a significant portion of the world's design talent located in cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune, according to Vrinda Kapoor, CEO of fabless chipmaker 3rdiTech.
For decades, the country has been a hub for global tech giants, building a unique advantage that positions it to challenge China's semiconductor capacity, especially in defense electronics. By 2030, China is expected to control 65% of the market in this sector.
Despite China's rapid expansion, India's skilled engineers represent a crucial competitive edge. Kapoor emphasizes the need for Indian product companies to rise up and for domestic investment to drive this growth and capitalize on the existing talent pool.
(With inputs from agencies.)
