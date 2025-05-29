Left Menu

India's Semiconductor Surge: Challenging China's Dominance

India is poised to challenge China's semiconductor dominance, with 20% of world design talent in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune. Despite China’s 65% projected market share by 2030 in defense electronics, India's skilled workforce and historical R&D investments provide a competitive edge. Domestic support is crucial for maximizing potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 17:10 IST
India's Semiconductor Surge: Challenging China's Dominance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is emerging as a formidable competitor in the global semiconductor industry, with a significant portion of the world's design talent located in cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune, according to Vrinda Kapoor, CEO of fabless chipmaker 3rdiTech.

For decades, the country has been a hub for global tech giants, building a unique advantage that positions it to challenge China's semiconductor capacity, especially in defense electronics. By 2030, China is expected to control 65% of the market in this sector.

Despite China's rapid expansion, India's skilled engineers represent a crucial competitive edge. Kapoor emphasizes the need for Indian product companies to rise up and for domestic investment to drive this growth and capitalize on the existing talent pool.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025