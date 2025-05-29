India's Semiconductor Surge: Challenging China's Dominance

India is emerging as a formidable competitor in the global semiconductor industry, with a significant portion of the world's design talent located in cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune, according to Vrinda Kapoor, CEO of fabless chipmaker 3rdiTech.

For decades, the country has been a hub for global tech giants, building a unique advantage that positions it to challenge China's semiconductor capacity, especially in defense electronics. By 2030, China is expected to control 65% of the market in this sector.

Despite China's rapid expansion, India's skilled engineers represent a crucial competitive edge. Kapoor emphasizes the need for Indian product companies to rise up and for domestic investment to drive this growth and capitalize on the existing talent pool.

