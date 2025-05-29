Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Politics to Tech

Elon Musk's separation from the Trump administration has garnered attention as investors hope he redirects his energy towards his business empire, including Tesla and SpaceX, which are currently navigating challenging waters.

Musk's decision comes as Tesla faces a decline in sales and SpaceX encounters setbacks in rocket launches. Investors are keenly observing whether Musk can revive Tesla's sales while managing his diverse interests that benefit from governmental connections.

Additionally, Musk has vocalized criticism regarding the forthcoming tax legislation and has decided to reduce political spending. His company Tesla looks towards maintaining energy tax credits to support America's energy independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)