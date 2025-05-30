Left Menu

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk predicts the first uncrewed Starship trip to Mars by the end of next year, despite recent test setbacks. The mission timeline hinges on technical milestones, including orbital refueling. Mars-bound flights would use humanoid robots initially, with NASA planning human lunar missions as a precursor to Mars astronaut journeys.

Two days after SpaceX's Starship faced its latest test-flight setback, Elon Musk announced on Thursday that he anticipates the craft will make its first uncrewed mission to Mars by the end of next year.

In an online video presentation, Musk detailed a development timeline for Starship, coinciding with his recent departure from the Trump administration to focus more on his businesses, particularly SpaceX and Tesla Inc. Musk stated the success of the Mars mission depends on several technical achievements, including an intricate in-orbit refueling process. SpaceX aims to hit a 2026 deadline, aligning with the orbital convergence of Earth and Mars.

Musk estimates a 50-50 chance of meeting this timeline. Should Starship not be ready, SpaceX would defer the mission to 2028. The initial Mars flights will involve Tesla's humanoid robots, with humans expected later. NASA eyes using Starship for moon missions by 2027, paving the way for Mars. Despite recent test failures, Musk retains his ambitious vision for interplanetary human life.

