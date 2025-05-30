New Wave of Nuclear Proliferation Threatens Global Security

Australia's Defence Minister Richard Marles is set to address growing concerns over nuclear proliferation in Europe and Asia, urging immediate attention to modernize arms control frameworks. The minister's speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue warns of a new proliferation cycle spurred by China's nuclear advancements and Russia's strategic alliances with North Korea.

The current Cold War-era arms control measures, Marles argues, are inadequate in addressing emerging threats such as space weaponization, cyber warfare, and autonomous systems. He underscores the urgency to prevent a revival of nuclear ambitions as global powers seek to bolster security in an era of renewed imperialist dynamics.

Marles criticizes Russia's nuclear threats amid its conflict with Ukraine and expresses concerns over potential technology transfers to North Korea. The speech reiterates Australia's commitment to the Non-Proliferation Treaty regulations concerning its acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines under AUKUS.

