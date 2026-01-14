North Korea's Kim Yo Jong Quashes Hope for South Relations
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, dismisses South Korea's hopes for better relations, citing recent tensions over an alleged drone incursion. Despite Seoul's attempt to mend ties, Kim criticizes these efforts as unrealistic and demands an apology for perceived provocations.
Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, strongly refuted South Korea's optimism for enhanced inter-Korean relations, describing such aspirations as an unlikely fantasy. Her remarks, reported by KCNA, came in response to a South Korean official's comment suggesting possible diplomatic engagement following her restrained reaction to an alleged drone incident.
In her statement, Kim Yo Jong declared that Seoul's hopes for repairing North-South relations are misguided and unattainable. Her comments underscore the existing tensions, exacerbated by her demand for an apology from South Korea for what she termed a grave provocation of North Korean sovereignty with the drone intrusion.
The administration of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has been striving to enhance ties with Pyongyang, but its initiatives continue to be rebuffed by the North. Kim's statements, including criticism over the drone issue, reinforce the complexity and volatility surrounding inter-Korean diplomacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
