Judgment Day for Google: US Court Weighs Monopoly Remedies
The U.S. court is deliberating changes for Google after its search engine was designated an illegal monopoly. Proposed by the Department of Justice, remedies include forbidding default search engine deals and considering the sale of Chrome. The judge seeks a decision by September amid rapid AI industry shifts.
- Country:
- United States
The future operations of Google, one of the most influential tech giants, now rest with a U.S. judge. This follows the Justice Department's push for significant reforms after Google's search engine was labeled an illegal monopoly.
During closing arguments, DOJ lawyers advocated for measures like banning Google from paying to be the default search engine on devices and possibly requiring the sale of its Chrome browser. In contrast, Google's legal team argued for minor adjustments, highlighting AI advancements reshaping the search market.
Judge Amit Mehta weighed AI's impact on the industry, indicating a struggle to balance proposed solutions. A decision is expected by Labor Day, with Google ready to appeal if necessary. The ruling could significantly affect competitors and the broader tech landscape.
- READ MORE ON:
- AI
- monopoly
- search engine
- DOJ
- Chrome
- technology
- innovation
- law
- justice
ALSO READ
India's war policy, technology have changed: Rajnath on success of Op Sindoor.
AI Technology Revolutionizes Buenos Aires Traffic Management
Delhi's Firefighting Revolution: Advanced Technology to the Rescue
Boeing's Legal Turbulence: DOJ Weighs Nonprosecution Agreement Over 737 MAX Tragedy
Boeing's Legal Turbulence: DOJ Nonprosecution Talks in 737 Crash Case