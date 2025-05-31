Judgment Day for Google: US Court Weighs Monopoly Remedies

The future operations of Google, one of the most influential tech giants, now rest with a U.S. judge. This follows the Justice Department's push for significant reforms after Google's search engine was labeled an illegal monopoly.

During closing arguments, DOJ lawyers advocated for measures like banning Google from paying to be the default search engine on devices and possibly requiring the sale of its Chrome browser. In contrast, Google's legal team argued for minor adjustments, highlighting AI advancements reshaping the search market.

Judge Amit Mehta weighed AI's impact on the industry, indicating a struggle to balance proposed solutions. A decision is expected by Labor Day, with Google ready to appeal if necessary. The ruling could significantly affect competitors and the broader tech landscape.