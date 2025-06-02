Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 20:27 IST
Maharashtra govt approves sending disciplinary action documents to employees digitally
The Maharashtra Government on Monday approved the option of sending disciplinary proceeding documents by e-mail and WhatsApp to concerned employees, pointing out gaps in traditional methods of delivering such documents in time.

Electronic methods like e-mail and WhatsApp may be used for quicker delivery and acknowledgement, reads a Government Resolution (GR).

It said documents regarding disciplinary proceedings may be sent to the official email ID of the employees concerned. The concerned employee should confirm receipt via the same medium.

For retired staffers, such documents can be sent to their email IDs or on WhatsApp and they should forward an acknowledgement.

The government underlined the growing use of information technology in official work to improve efficiency and reducing costs.

''As part of this, email is now commonly used in official correspondence, and WhatsApp is also occasionally used. This technological assistance has helped speed up administrative work. In this context, it has become necessary to use such digital mediums in disciplinary proceedings as well,'' the GR stated.

The GR stressed the importance of the principle of natural justice and a proper opportunity for the employees concerned to respond to proceedings.

Disciplinary authority's correspondence is currently sent either personally or through registered post. However, there have been instances where correspondence like charge sheets, and inquiry reports did not reach the individual in time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

