Andhra govt, ISRO ink five-year deal to leverage space tech for citizen services

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said his government has partnered with ISRO to leverage space tech for real-time citizen-centric governance.

The Chief Minister on Monday noted that the southern state's Real Time Governance System (RTGS) inked a five-year deal with Sathish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) to enhance AWARE platform with satellite imagery and scientific inputs.

"In a landmark step in leveraging space tech for real-time citizen-centric governance, a 5-year MoU was signed between SHAR (ISRO) and RTGS today, in the presence of SHAR Director Mr Rajarajan," said Naidu in a post on X.

As part of this collaboration, satellite imagery and scientific inputs will be fed into the AWARE platform over 42 applications spanning agriculture, weather, disaster management, urban planning and so on.

"AWARE integrates data from satellites, drones, IoT, sensors, mobile feeds, and CCTV to deliver real-time alerts and advisories to citizens and the government via SMS, WhatsApp, and media and social media," Naidu added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)