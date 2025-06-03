Generative AI Shapes Future of Software Development Amid Cost Challenges

Two years post-ChatGPT launch, generative AI has struggled with ROI, yet software development remains an exception. Code-gen startups, such as Cursor and Windsurf, are flourishing with hefty valuations as corporations aim to mitigate software engineering costs through AI.

Cursor secured $900 million in May with a $10 billion valuation, attracting prestigious investors. Windsurf, creator of AI tool Codeium, is reportedly in acquisition talks with OpenAI for $3 billion, underlining its potential with plain English code translation.

As AI automates coding duties, the landscape for entry-level software roles is evolving. However, high operational costs and big tech competition challenge these startups to retain their market share and achieve sustainable profitability.

(With inputs from agencies.)