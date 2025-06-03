Luxury Under Fire: Cartier's Web Breach Highlights Cybersecurity Concerns

Cartier, the luxury brand under Richemont, has experienced a data breach affecting its website, with some client information compromised. The details of the breach, disclosed through an email seen by Reuters, mark the latest instance of retailers falling prey to cybercriminals.

Among the data exposed were client names, email addresses, and nationalities; however, sensitive financial information was not compromised. With the incident under control, Cartier emphasized their collaboration with experts to enhance system protections and notified the authorities.

This breach underscores the growing threat of cybercrime across various industries. Companies such as Victoria's Secret and Marks & Spencer have also faced similar challenges recently, highlighting the need for robust cybersecurity measures to protect customer data.

