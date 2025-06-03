Left Menu

Luxury Under Fire: Cartier's Web Breach Highlights Cybersecurity Concerns

Cartier, owned by Richemont, faced a data breach affecting its website, revealing limited client information. This incident is part of a broader trend of cyberattacks on retailers such as Marks & Spencer and Victoria's Secret. Cartier has bolstered its cybersecurity measures following the breach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 20:49 IST
Luxury Under Fire: Cartier's Web Breach Highlights Cybersecurity Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cartier, the luxury brand under Richemont, has experienced a data breach affecting its website, with some client information compromised. The details of the breach, disclosed through an email seen by Reuters, mark the latest instance of retailers falling prey to cybercriminals.

Among the data exposed were client names, email addresses, and nationalities; however, sensitive financial information was not compromised. With the incident under control, Cartier emphasized their collaboration with experts to enhance system protections and notified the authorities.

This breach underscores the growing threat of cybercrime across various industries. Companies such as Victoria's Secret and Marks & Spencer have also faced similar challenges recently, highlighting the need for robust cybersecurity measures to protect customer data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025