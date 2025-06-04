Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki's Solar Surge: Paving the Way to a Greener Future

Maruti Suzuki India announced an investment of over Rs 925 crore to boost its solar capacity to 319 MWp by 2030-31. Recent expansions include a 20MWp project in Kharkhoda, Haryana, and 10MWp at Manesar. The company aims for 85% renewable electricity consumption in its operations, aligning with environmental goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 11:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maruti Suzuki India has unveiled plans to invest more than Rs 925 crore to significantly expand its solar energy capacity to 319 MWp by the fiscal year 2030-31.

The automotive giant recently launched two new solar projects, adding a total of 30MWp. One of these is a 20MWp installation at its new plant in Kharkhoda, Haryana, and an additional 10MWp at its Manesar facility.

This development boosts the company's overall solar capability from 49MWp to 79MWp over the past year. According to Maruti Suzuki's MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi, the move aligns with Suzuki Motor Corporation's Environment Vision 2050 and India's emphasis on renewable energy, with aspirations to increase renewable power to nearly 85% of the company's total electricity consumption by FY2030-31. The company is also enhancing its use of state-provided green energy for its operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

