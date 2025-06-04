Maruti Suzuki's Solar Surge: Paving the Way to a Greener Future

Maruti Suzuki India has unveiled plans to invest more than Rs 925 crore to significantly expand its solar energy capacity to 319 MWp by the fiscal year 2030-31.

The automotive giant recently launched two new solar projects, adding a total of 30MWp. One of these is a 20MWp installation at its new plant in Kharkhoda, Haryana, and an additional 10MWp at its Manesar facility.

This development boosts the company's overall solar capability from 49MWp to 79MWp over the past year. According to Maruti Suzuki's MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi, the move aligns with Suzuki Motor Corporation's Environment Vision 2050 and India's emphasis on renewable energy, with aspirations to increase renewable power to nearly 85% of the company's total electricity consumption by FY2030-31. The company is also enhancing its use of state-provided green energy for its operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)