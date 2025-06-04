Magenta Mobility Partners with Bosch for Digital Transformation
Electric mobility firm Magenta Mobility partners with Bosch Mobility Platform and Solutions to enhance its digital operations. The collaboration focuses on cloud engineering, infrastructure management, and vulnerability management to create a scalable digital environment, anticipating an expansion to 10,000 electric vehicles by 2026.
In a strategic move to enhance its digital prowess, Magenta Mobility has announced a partnership with Bosch Mobility Platform and Solutions. The collaboration aims to fortify areas such as cloud engineering, infrastructure management, and vulnerability management, crucial for Magenta's digital transformation journey.
Currently operating a fleet of over 2,700 electric vehicles across seven cities, Magenta is set to expand significantly, eyeing a target of 10,000 EVs by 2026. The company emphasizes building a robust technology foundation internally while leveraging Bosch's expertise for a scalable and resilient digital ecosystem.
According to Maxson Lewis, Managing Director and CEO of Magenta Mobility, the partnership signifies a commitment to secure and future-ready digital operations. Pradeep Ramachandra, CTO of Bosch, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the vision of enabling safe, sustainable mobility through digital platforms.