Left Menu

Magenta Mobility Partners with Bosch for Digital Transformation

Electric mobility firm Magenta Mobility partners with Bosch Mobility Platform and Solutions to enhance its digital operations. The collaboration focuses on cloud engineering, infrastructure management, and vulnerability management to create a scalable digital environment, anticipating an expansion to 10,000 electric vehicles by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 13:17 IST
Magenta Mobility Partners with Bosch for Digital Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to enhance its digital prowess, Magenta Mobility has announced a partnership with Bosch Mobility Platform and Solutions. The collaboration aims to fortify areas such as cloud engineering, infrastructure management, and vulnerability management, crucial for Magenta's digital transformation journey.

Currently operating a fleet of over 2,700 electric vehicles across seven cities, Magenta is set to expand significantly, eyeing a target of 10,000 EVs by 2026. The company emphasizes building a robust technology foundation internally while leveraging Bosch's expertise for a scalable and resilient digital ecosystem.

According to Maxson Lewis, Managing Director and CEO of Magenta Mobility, the partnership signifies a commitment to secure and future-ready digital operations. Pradeep Ramachandra, CTO of Bosch, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the vision of enabling safe, sustainable mobility through digital platforms.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025