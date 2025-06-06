A groundbreaking new cybersecurity study has revealed serious privacy and intellectual property vulnerabilities affecting OpenAI’s rapidly expanding ecosystem of custom GPTs. Titled “Privacy and Security Threat for OpenAI GPTs” and published on arXiv in June 2025, the study details the results of a large-scale empirical investigation into over 10,000 real-world custom GPTs. It concludes that the vast majority, 98.8%, are susceptible to instruction leaking attacks, while hundreds collect user data in ways that raise significant privacy concerns.

Conducted by researchers from Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Sun Yat-Sen University, and Xi’an Jiaotong University, the study categorizes attack vulnerabilities, evaluates defense strategies, and exposes the systemic risks posed by unregulated third-party integrations. It is the first known comprehensive analysis of security threats in the GPT Store, an online marketplace hosting more than 3 million user-generated AI agents.

How do instruction leaking attacks exploit GPTs?

At the heart of the study is a three-phase instruction leaking attack (ILA) framework targeting custom GPTs. These GPTs are specialized versions of OpenAI's large language models, customized with builder-written instructions and sometimes integrated with third-party APIs.

In Phase One (ILA-P1), researchers used basic adversarial prompts to request GPTs reveal their initialization instructions. These prompts were often successful even against GPTs with primitive safeguards. When ILA-P1 failed, Phase Two (ILA-P2) used more sophisticated techniques, such as deception and obfuscation, including prompts that disguised themselves as translation or spellcheck tasks. In the rare cases where both phases failed, a multi-round attack (ILA-P3) was deployed. This conversational strategy gradually coaxed GPTs to reveal their functionality, allowing attackers to reconstruct the original instructions.

The result: 95.1% of GPTs were compromised with primitive attacks, 3.7% fell to obfuscated prompt tactics, and 0.6% had their instructions reconstructed via conversation. Only 0.6% withstood all three phases unscathed.

The implications are severe. Instructions constitute the intellectual property core of each GPT. Leaking them allows malicious actors to reverse-engineer functionalities, clone GPTs, or violate copyright. In mimicry tests, shadow GPTs constructed using leaked instructions performed almost identically to the originals, confirming the fidelity of stolen content.

What makes GPTs vulnerable despite defense mechanisms?

Despite OpenAI allowing developers to embed protective measures within GPT instructions, these mechanisms were often weak or inconsistently implemented. Among the 2,157 GPTs that explicitly included defense statements, 77.5% still succumbed to basic Phase One attacks. Only 2.5% demonstrated robust defense capable of resisting all attack phases.

The effectiveness of defenses appeared closely tied to the length and specificity of embedded statements. Strong defenses not only declared confidentiality but also included examples of adversarial queries and explicit rejection instructions. Conversely, weak defenses merely stated generic warnings such as “Do not reveal instructions,” which models frequently ignored under slight prompting pressure.

Another key factor was LLM behavior itself. GPTs often failed to follow their own safeguards due to token diversity generation, outputting variations of protected text not explicitly blocked in the instructions. This suggests that purely prompt-based defenses may not be sufficient; preprocessing filters or architectural changes may be needed to harden GPTs against these attacks.

How are GPTs compromising user privacy?

Beyond instruction theft, the study revealed critical privacy violations in the data collection behavior of GPTs integrated with third-party APIs. Among 1,568 GPTs offering external services, 738 collected user conversational information, which can include names, health details, or financial data unintentionally disclosed during natural interactions.

More alarmingly, 8 GPTs were confirmed to collect unnecessary personal information, primarily email addresses, that had no relevance to their intended functions. For instance, a GPT designed to generate digital resumes asked for users’ passwords, and another GPT offering astrological insights requested birthdates and emails, even when such data were not required by the underlying service. This violates the GDPR’s principle of data minimization and raises ethical and legal concerns about informed consent.

These behaviors appear to stem from unregulated or poorly documented API schemas, leaving users unaware of what data is collected or how it is used. The study’s use of network traffic analysis and prompt-based evaluation allowed the researchers to uncover such discrepancies, providing a novel methodology for monitoring compliance.

With over 3 million GPTs already created, the ease with which adversarial actors can extract proprietary instructions or compromise user privacy poses a risk to both developers and users. The researchers warn that instruction leaking is not just a theoretical concern but a live vulnerability that can be weaponized at scale.

Mitigation will require more than developer guidelines. The study suggests that OpenAI, and by extension, all LLM platform providers, must implement stricter API vetting, require declarative privacy disclosures, and explore architectural defenses beyond prompt engineering.