Covert AI Maneuvers: OpenAI's Alert on Chinese Operations

OpenAI has identified a rising trend of Chinese organizations employing its AI technology for covert activities, as highlighted in a recent report released on Thursday. While these operations remain limited in scale, they mark a significant expansion in tactics and target a focused audience, the San Francisco-based company explained.

Since the introduction of ChatGPT in late 2022, concerns have grown around the potential misuse of generative AI, capable of producing text, imagery, and audio that mimic human creation. OpenAI regularly documents malicious use on its platform, such as creating malware, falsifying social media posts, and generating biased content.

Chinese-linked threats utilize AI to support cyber operations, including research, script editing, and tools development for hacking. Additionally, OpenAI uncovered influence operations that produced divisive U.S. political content. Despite these findings, China's foreign ministry did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.