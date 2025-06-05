Karnataka's Quantum Leap: A New Era of Innovation at IISc

Karnataka's cabinet has endorsed a significant initiative to bolster its standing in quantum technology by approving Phase-2 of a Quantum Research Park at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru. Announced by Electronics and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge, the project will receive a Rs 48 crore grant from the government.

Minister Kharge shared the development on social media platform X, highlighting the project's potential to advance Karnataka's expertise in quantum research, skill-building, and innovation. The park, developed in partnership with the Foundation for Science, Innovation and Development (FSID), promises to be a collaborative hub for academia, startups, and industries focusing on cutting-edge quantum technologies.

Aimed at providing world-class research and product development facilities, the center will also function as a training hub to upskill youth and professionals and train faculty. This initiative is anticipated to attract Foreign Direct Investment and expand economic opportunities in fields such as cybersecurity, climate modeling, and pharmaceuticals.