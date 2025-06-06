Unsuccessful Lunar Attempt: ispace's Resilience Touchdown Fails

A Japanese commercial space enterprise, ispace, experienced a setback on Friday when its moon lander, Resilience, failed to make a successful lunar touchdown. The company attempted communication following the descent but was unsuccessful.

This second mission sought to mark a historical milestone as the first moon landing executed by a non-U.S. company. Resilience's attempt comes two years after its first mission did not succeed, and the expectations were high for this event.

The company's live data stream documented that Resilience's altitude plummeted to zero just moments before the anticipated touchdown at 4:17 a.m. Japanese time on Friday, following an hour-long journey down from lunar orbit. The incident marked another challenge for ispace in the competitive field of lunar exploration.