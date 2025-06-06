Left Menu

Unsuccessful Lunar Attempt: ispace's Resilience Touchdown Fails

Japanese company ispace failed to establish communication with its moon lander, Resilience, after an attempted lunar touchdown. The descent, intended to mark the first successful moon landing by a company outside the U.S., ended abruptly as Resilience's altitude dropped to zero before the scheduled touch down.

Tokyo | Updated: 06-06-2025 01:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Japan

A Japanese commercial space enterprise, ispace, experienced a setback on Friday when its moon lander, Resilience, failed to make a successful lunar touchdown. The company attempted communication following the descent but was unsuccessful.

This second mission sought to mark a historical milestone as the first moon landing executed by a non-U.S. company. Resilience's attempt comes two years after its first mission did not succeed, and the expectations were high for this event.

The company's live data stream documented that Resilience's altitude plummeted to zero just moments before the anticipated touchdown at 4:17 a.m. Japanese time on Friday, following an hour-long journey down from lunar orbit. The incident marked another challenge for ispace in the competitive field of lunar exploration.

