Clash of Titans: Trump vs. Musk - A Public Feud Unfolds

President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk are embroiled in a public feud over Trump's tax-cut and spending bill. The disagreement led to a significant drop in Tesla's stock prices and threatened Musk's ties to government contracts. Musk, a major Republican donor, criticized the bill's potential impact on national debt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 01:40 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 01:40 IST
In a dramatic public dispute, President Donald Trump has threatened to sever government contracts with companies owned by Elon Musk, highlighting a rift between the influential figures. The fallout sent Tesla's stock plummeting, losing nearly $150 billion in value as tensions escalated.

Trump criticized Musk in the Oval Office for opposing a key legislative tax-cut bill, which Musk argued would add to the nation's debt. Musk, a significant Republican donor and adviser, responded vehemently, questioning Trump's focus and advocating for a new political party representing centrism.

The acrimony could have political repercussions, complicating efforts for the Republicans to maintain control in Congress. Musk's strategic role in the U.S. government's space ambitions through SpaceX may also be at risk as this high-stakes conflict unfolds.

