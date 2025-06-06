Left Menu

Amazon Tightens Belts: Job Cuts Hit Books Division

Amazon has reduced jobs in its books division, impacting fewer than 100 employees to improve efficiency. The move is part of CEO Andy Jassy's broader effort to reduce bureaucracy. Despite shedding roles, Amazon added 4,000 jobs through this year's first quarter compared to the last.

Updated: 06-06-2025 06:24 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 06:24 IST
Amazon announced job cuts within its books division, affecting fewer than 100 workers in the effort to increase efficiency. Specifically, the layoffs have impacted its Goodreads review site and Kindle units, the company confirmed on Thursday.

This strategy forms part of CEO Andy Jassy's wider initiative to address bureaucratic excess by trimming managerial roles. Even as layoffs were executed in certain areas, slightly more than 4,000 jobs were added in the first quarter of this year compared to the final quarter of the previous year.

While Amazon shares saw a slight rise of 0.3% on Thursday, they have fallen by 5.6% over the year. These job cuts were initially reported by Business Insider, as part of Amazon's adaptive strategies across various departments.

