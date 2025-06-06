Left Menu

Starlink Secures Key License for India Debut Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

Elon Musk's Starlink has received approval from India's telecom ministry to launch commercial operations, a major step forward for the satellite provider. The approval follows discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and resolves a key hurdle. Starlink must still meet additional regulatory requirements before commencing operations.

Elon Musk's satellite internet venture, Starlink, has achieved a vital milestone by obtaining a licence to operate in India. Sources revealed this significant development on Friday, marking a crucial step for Starlink as it plans to introduce its services in the South Asian market.

The clearance comes from India's Department of Telecommunications and positions Starlink alongside Eutelsat's OneWeb and Reliance Jio, who have received similar permissions previously. Although this marks progress, Starlink needs additional clearances before starting commercial services.

After meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Musk is optimistic, yet Starlink must still secure another licence from India's space regulator and prove compliance with security standards. The rollout remains months away. Notably, Indian telecom firms Jio and Airtel have formed a surprising alliance with Musk to stock Starlink equipment, while continuing to compete in broadband service offerings.

